No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in overtime, 80-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime Monday night.

Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.

The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.

Branham, a freshman guard born in Columbus, finished 9 of 13 from the field and topped his season average by 16 points. Liddell had 16 points and Eugene Brown III scored 10 as Ohio State shot 48%.

The Buckeyes led by 10 with 12:06 remaining in the second half, but the Hoosiers used an 18-4 run to grab a 59-55 lead with 5:09 left.

Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 points apiece, and Parker Stewart scored 11.

The Buckeyes led 33-28 at halftime and pulled further ahead by making their first seven field goal attempts in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers allowed 80 points for the fourth time this season. They entered with the Big Ten’s best scoring defense while limiting opponents to nearly 38% shooting, but just couldn’t hold off the Buckeyes while shooting only 34.4% themselves.

Ohio State: Second-chance points plagued the Buckeyes as they gave up 17 and managed only four. They committed eight turnovers that led to 11 points for Indiana.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Maryland on Thursday.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 15 Illinois on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.