No. 23 North Carolina 64, Pittsburgh 54

PITTSBURGH (11-12)
Brown 7-9 0-0 14, Igbokwe 3-8 1-4 7, Everett 7-19 0-0 18, Harris 5-11 0-0 10, Hayford 0-3 0-0 0, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeja 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Strother 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 24-59 1-4 54
NORTH CAROLINA (19-4)
Poole 1-2 0-0 2, Kelly 4-13 8-8 17, Littlefield 2-8 0-0 5, Todd-Williams 1-10 6-8 9, Ustby 4-9 2-2 10, Tshitenge 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 4-5 3-4 14, Adams 2-7 0-0 4, Wiggins 0-0 0-2 0, Zelaya 1-4 1-2 3, Totals 19-59 20-26 64
|Pittsburgh
|7
|11
|16
|20
|—
|54
|North Carolina
|18
|16
|17
|13
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-13 (Everett 4-5, Harris 0-1, Hayford 0-2, Strother 1-5), North Carolina 6-19 (Kelly 1-3, Littlefield 1-4, Todd-Williams 1-5, Ustby 0-2, Hodgson 3-3, Zelaya 0-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Harris 3), North Carolina 15 (Todd-Williams 4, Ustby 4). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Harris. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 36 (Igbokwe 7), North Carolina 43 (Ustby 12). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 24, North Carolina 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,479.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments