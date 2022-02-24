No. 23 Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63

MIAMI (16-11)
Harden 4-9 4-5 13, Pendande 5-7 0-0 10, Erjavec 1-3 2-2 4, Marshall 8-18 2-6 21, Williams 3-7 2-3 8, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-7 3-4 3, Mbandu 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-0 0-0 0, Dwyer 1-2 0-0 2, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 13-20 63
VIRGINIA TECH (21-7)
Kitley 6-14 6-6 18, Amoore 1-3 0-0 2, Baines 0-3 1-2 1, King 2-6 3-4 9, Sheppard 5-11 2-2 16, Gregg 2-4 2-2 6, Lytle 4-8 1-2 12, Traylor 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 23-54 15-18 70
|Miami
|18
|12
|19
|14
|—
|63
|Virginia Tech
|20
|8
|22
|20
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Miami 4-13 (Harden 1-2, Erjavec 0-1, Marshall 3-6, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-3, Dwyer 0-1), Virginia Tech 9-22 (Amoore 0-2, King 2-6, Sheppard 4-8, Lytle 3-5, Traylor 0-1). Assists_Miami 7 (Erjavec 2, Marshall 2), Virginia Tech 14 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_Miami Pendande. Rebounds_Miami 30 (Djaldi-Tabdi 5, Harden 5), Virginia Tech 37 (Kitley 12). Total Fouls_Miami 21, Virginia Tech 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,522.
