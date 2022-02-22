Trending:
No. 24 Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 72

February 22, 2022
ALABAMA (18-10)

Gurley 3-9 4-4 11, Bediako 2-2 2-2 6, Davison 3-8 3-4 10, Ellis 2-6 5-6 10, Shackelford 3-9 0-0 8, Jah.Quinerly 6-12 4-4 19, Rojas 3-6 3-3 9, Miles 0-1 1-2 1, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Gary 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 22-25 74.

VANDERBILT (14-13)

Millora-Brown 3-6 2-4 8, Robbins 5-10 4-6 16, Lawrence 1-5 0-0 2, Pippen 5-13 14-18 26, Wright 1-6 1-1 3, Thomas 1-5 3-3 6, Stute 1-3 1-2 4, Frank 1-3 0-0 2, Weikert 1-1 2-2 5, Dezonie 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 27-36 72.

Halftime_Vanderbilt 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 8-28 (Jah.Quinerly 3-3, Shackelford 2-6, Gurley 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Davison 1-5, Miles 0-1, Gary 0-2, Holt 0-2, Rojas 0-2), Vanderbilt 7-21 (Pippen 2-5, Robbins 2-5, Weikert 1-1, Stute 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Lawrence 0-3). Fouled Out_Bediako. Rebounds_Alabama 39 (Davison 10), Vanderbilt 32 (Millora-Brown, Wright 7). Assists_Alabama 15 (Davison 6), Vanderbilt 10 (Pippen 6). Total Fouls_Alabama 25, Vanderbilt 21.

