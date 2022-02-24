Trending:
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 69, Liberty 61

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:05 pm
FLORIDA GULF COAST (25-2)

Bell 8-18 3-3 23, List 2-6 2-4 8, Morehouse 6-11 7-10 20, Phills 1-4 2-2 4, Spray 2-5 0-0 5, Cecil 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-2 1-2 1, Hackley 0-2 0-0 0, Seay 1-2 5-6 8, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 20-27 69

LIBERTY (25-3)

Rettstatt 7-15 1-4 15, Berkman 4-7 2-2 10, Brown 0-4 2-4 2, Smeenge 2-5 1-4 6, Williams 3-6 2-3 8, Bailey 0-3 2-2 2, Iverson 3-6 5-7 13, Lindstrom 0-2 0-0 0, Hess 1-2 0-0 3, Smuda 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 21-51 15-26 61

Florida Gulf Coast 18 12 13 26 69
Liberty 16 12 13 20 61

3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 9-31 (Bell 4-11, List 2-6, Morehouse 1-2, Phills 0-3, Spray 1-4, Cox 0-2, Hackley 0-1, Seay 1-2), Liberty 4-16 (Rettstatt 0-3, Brown 0-2, Smeenge 1-2, Williams 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Iverson 2-2, Lindstrom 0-2, Hess 1-2). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 15 (Morehouse 6), Liberty 14 (Iverson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 28 (Bell 7), Liberty 42 (Rettstatt 13). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 18, Liberty 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,631.

