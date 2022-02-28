No. 24 Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

NORTHWESTERN (13-15)
Beran 0-1 0-0 0, Nance 2-5 0-1 4, Audige 2-7 2-2 7, Buie 0-2 0-2 0, Roper 1-3 0-0 2, Berry 5-11 4-4 19, Barnhizer 2-7 2-2 7, Young 4-8 2-5 10, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Greer 1-4 0-0 3, Simmons 2-5 0-0 4, Nicholson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-56 11-18 61.
IOWA (21-8)
Ke.Murray 9-16 6-8 26, Rebraca 0-4 1-2 1, Bohannon 5-14 4-5 18, Perkins 3-7 0-1 6, C.McCaffery 5-10 2-2 17, Toussaint 2-4 0-0 4, Sandfort 1-4 2-2 4, Ulis 0-1 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 1-3 0-0 3, Ash 1-5 0-1 3, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Laketa 0-1 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 15-21 82.
Halftime_Iowa 36-17. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 8-25 (Berry 5-10, Greer 1-2, Audige 1-4, Barnhizer 1-4, Beran 0-1, Buie 0-1, Nance 0-1, Roper 0-2), Iowa 13-35 (C.McCaffery 5-9, Bohannon 4-11, Ke.Murray 2-4, Kr.Murray 1-2, Ash 1-3, Laketa 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, Sandfort 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern 30 (Nance 8), Iowa 46 (Ke.Murray 18). Assists_Northwestern 13 (Audige, Barnhizer 3), Iowa 16 (Bohannon, Toussaint 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 20, Iowa 18. A_13,231 (15,500).
