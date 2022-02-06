No. 24 North Carolina 85, Miami 38

MIAMI (12-9)

Harden 1-4 0-0 2, Pendande 3-6 0-2 6, Erjavec 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 6-14 1-2 15, Williams 1-6 2-4 4, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-8 0-0 0, Gray 1-10 0-0 3, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2 0-0 0, Dwyer 1-5 1-1 3, Fraile Ruiz 1-4 0-0 2, Roberts 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 15-66 4-9 38

NORTH CAROLINA (18-4)

Poole 4-6 2-2 10, Kelly 6-15 2-2 18, Littlefield 2-10 3-3 8, Todd-Williams 6-11 2-2 16, Ustby 5-6 0-0 11, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Tshitenge 1-2 0-0 2, Hodgson 2-5 4-4 9, Adams 2-4 5-6 9, Zelaya 0-3 2-2 2, Totals 28-63 20-21 85

Miami 2 11 12 13 — 38 North Carolina 28 25 17 15 — 85

3-Point Goals_Miami 4-25 (Erjavec 0-1, Marshall 2-8, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-4, Gray 1-6, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Fraile Ruiz 0-2, Roberts 1-2), North Carolina 9-29 (Kelly 4-9, Littlefield 1-7, Todd-Williams 2-5, Ustby 1-1, Hodgson 1-4, Zelaya 0-3). Assists_Miami 12 (Erjavec 6), North Carolina 14 (Kelly 5). Fouled Out_Miami Dwyer. Rebounds_Miami 34 (Djaldi-Tabdi 6, Johnson Sidi Baba 6), North Carolina 53 (Ustby 10). Total Fouls_Miami 24, North Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,759.

