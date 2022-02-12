No. 24 Oregon 74, Oregon St. 66

OREGON (16-7)
Prince 3-6 0-0 6, Paopao 7-21 6-6 22, Parrish 4-10 0-0 11, Rogers 3-11 3-3 9, Scherr 3-8 0-0 7, Sabally 4-9 8-11 16, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Hurst 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 25-69 17-20 74
OREGON ST. (11-9)
Brown 4-11 3-4 12, Corosdale 5-7 4-4 15, Codding 1-3 0-0 3, Kampschroeder 1-5 0-0 3, von Oelhoffen 4-8 3-3 12, Mack 7-12 0-0 19, Mitrovic 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-53 10-11 66
|Oregon
|16
|14
|21
|23
|—
|74
|Oregon St.
|10
|15
|27
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Oregon 7-20 (Paopao 2-7, Parrish 3-5, Rogers 0-3, Scherr 1-3, Hurst 1-2), Oregon St. 10-25 (Brown 1-3, Corosdale 1-3, Codding 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-5, von Oelhoffen 1-3, Mack 5-7, Marotte 0-1). Assists_Oregon 15 (Rogers 6), Oregon St. 20 (von Oelhoffen 9). Fouled Out_Oregon Prince. Rebounds_Oregon 39 (Sabally 12), Oregon St. 38 (Corosdale 12, von Oelhoffen 12). Total Fouls_Oregon 15, Oregon St. 18. Technical Fouls_Oregon St. Team 1. A_6,097.
