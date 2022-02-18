No. 24 UConn hosts Xavier following Nunge’s 22-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 86-73 loss to the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Huskies have gone 11-2 at home. UConn scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Musketeers are 7-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 74-68 on Feb. 12. Nunge scored 22 points to help lead the Musketeers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Colby Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

