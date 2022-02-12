No. 24 UConn visits Saint John’s (NY) after Wheeler’s 31-point showing

UConn Huskies (16-7, 7-5 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 5-7 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) takes on the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Aaron Wheeler scored 31 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 75-69 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 10-5 at home. Saint John’s (NY) is sixth in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game. Posh Alexander leads the Red Storm averaging 4.7.

The Huskies are 7-5 in conference matchups. UConn ranks second in the Big East scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Adama Sanogo averaging 9.8.

The teams square off for the 17th time this season in Big East play. The Huskies won the last matchup 86-78 on Jan. 13. Sanogo scored 26 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Champagnie is averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Wheeler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

R.J. Cole is averaging 16.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.