No. 25 Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75

MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-10)
Brooks 2-5 4-4 8, Jeffries 6-15 2-2 15, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 4-12 4-4 15, Molinar 7-20 7-8 22, Matthews 2-6 0-1 4, Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Fountain 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-72 17-19 75.
ALABAMA (17-9)
Gurley 1-3 0-0 2, Bediako 6-7 3-7 15, Ellis 0-8 0-0 0, Jah.Quinerly 8-16 2-2 21, Shackelford 5-15 2-3 12, Miles 3-5 4-4 12, Davison 2-4 3-3 7, Rojas 2-4 4-4 9, Gary 1-1 0-0 2, Holt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 18-23 80.
Halftime_Alabama 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 6-21 (Carter 3-6, Moore 1-3, Jeffries 1-4, Molinar 1-5, Brooks 0-1, Matthews 0-2), Alabama 6-30 (Jah.Quinerly 3-8, Miles 2-4, Rojas 1-1, Davison 0-2, Gurley 0-2, Shackelford 0-6, Ellis 0-7). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 30 (Matthews 7), Alabama 40 (Davison 10). Assists_Mississippi St. 12 (Molinar 4), Alabama 15 (Jah.Quinerly 8). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 21, Alabama 16.
