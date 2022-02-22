Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 25 Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 9:02 pm
< a min read
      

MICHIGAN ST. (18-8)

Bingham 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Hauser 1-2 0-0 2, Christie 2-11 0-0 5, Hoggard 2-8 0-0 4, Walker 3-7 0-0 9, Hall 7-13 1-2 17, Marble 4-7 1-2 9, Akins 1-3 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-3 0-0 3, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Izzo 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 2-4 60.

IOWA (19-8)

P.McCaffery 2-9 0-0 5, Ke.Murray 10-15 6-7 28, Rebraca 0-2 4-4 4, Bohannon 3-7 2-2 11, Perkins 1-5 3-3 5, Toussaint 2-4 0-0 4, Kr.Murray 4-8 0-0 11, Ulis 1-3 1-2 3, Sandfort 2-6 0-0 5, C.McCaffery 2-2 0-0 6, Ash 1-3 2-2 4, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Laketa 0-0 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 18-20 86.

Halftime_Iowa 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 8-27 (Walker 3-5, Hall 2-4, Akins 1-2, Coleman 1-2, Christie 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Hauser 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hoggard 0-2, Brown 0-5), Iowa 12-28 (Kr.Murray 3-5, Bohannon 3-7, C.McCaffery 2-2, Ke.Murray 2-5, P.McCaffery 1-2, Sandfort 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Ash 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan St. 38 (Marble 8), Iowa 41 (Rebraca 7). Assists_Michigan St. 18 (Hoggard 6), Iowa 15 (Toussaint 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 17, Iowa 12.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!