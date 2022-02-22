No. 25 Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

MICHIGAN ST. (18-8)
Bingham 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Hauser 1-2 0-0 2, Christie 2-11 0-0 5, Hoggard 2-8 0-0 4, Walker 3-7 0-0 9, Hall 7-13 1-2 17, Marble 4-7 1-2 9, Akins 1-3 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-3 0-0 3, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Izzo 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 2-4 60.
IOWA (19-8)
P.McCaffery 2-9 0-0 5, Ke.Murray 10-15 6-7 28, Rebraca 0-2 4-4 4, Bohannon 3-7 2-2 11, Perkins 1-5 3-3 5, Toussaint 2-4 0-0 4, Kr.Murray 4-8 0-0 11, Ulis 1-3 1-2 3, Sandfort 2-6 0-0 5, C.McCaffery 2-2 0-0 6, Ash 1-3 2-2 4, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0, Laketa 0-0 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 18-20 86.
Halftime_Iowa 46-32. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 8-27 (Walker 3-5, Hall 2-4, Akins 1-2, Coleman 1-2, Christie 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Hauser 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hoggard 0-2, Brown 0-5), Iowa 12-28 (Kr.Murray 3-5, Bohannon 3-7, C.McCaffery 2-2, Ke.Murray 2-5, P.McCaffery 1-2, Sandfort 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Ash 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan St. 38 (Marble 8), Iowa 41 (Rebraca 7). Assists_Michigan St. 18 (Hoggard 6), Iowa 15 (Toussaint 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 17, Iowa 12.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.