No. 25 Iowa 88, Minnesota 78

MINNESOTA (11-14)
Bagwell-Katalinich 2-5 2-2 6, Micheaux 1-1 0-0 2, Hubbard 2-7 0-0 5, Scalia 8-19 4-4 23, Winters 11-21 3-3 30, Mershon 0-1 1-2 1, Sissoko 2-9 1-1 5, Helgren 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 1-6 3-3 5, Totals 27-69 15-17 78
IOWA (16-6)
Czinano 10-19 3-4 23, Clark 10-20 8-11 32, Marshall 1-2 0-0 3, Martin 4-7 2-2 10, Taiwo 3-5 6-6 14, Feuerbach 2-4 1-1 6, Affolter 0-1 0-0 0, O’Grady 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 20-24 88
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|24
|17
|—
|78
|Iowa
|27
|15
|20
|26
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-22 (Hubbard 1-4, Scalia 3-8, Winters 5-10), Iowa 8-18 (Clark 4-8, Marshall 1-2, Martin 0-2, Taiwo 2-3, Feuerbach 1-2, Affolter 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 8 (Hubbard 2, Scalia 2, Smith 2), Iowa 15 (Clark 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Sissoko 8), Iowa 38 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 20, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,141.
