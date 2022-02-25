No. 25 Iowa 88, Nebraska 78

IOWA (20-8)
P.McCaffery 4-9 0-0 10, Ke.Murray 6-13 3-7 15, Rebraca 2-7 2-2 6, Bohannon 2-7 7-8 12, Perkins 8-9 2-2 20, C.McCaffery 3-3 2-3 11, Kr.Murray 5-10 1-2 12, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Toussaint 0-0 0-0 0, Sandfort 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 17-24 88.
NEBRASKA (7-21)
Mayen 3-9 0-0 8, Walker 5-6 0-0 10, B.McGowens 3-8 6-8 13, T.McGowens 4-7 0-0 9, Verge 7-14 4-4 18, Wilcher 5-7 2-2 14, Webster 2-4 0-0 6, Andre 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 29-56 12-15 78.
Halftime_Iowa 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-22 (C.McCaffery 3-3, Perkins 2-2, P.McCaffery 2-5, Kr.Murray 1-4, Bohannon 1-5, Ke.Murray 0-3), Nebraska 8-18 (Webster 2-3, Mayen 2-4, Wilcher 2-4, T.McGowens 1-2, B.McGowens 1-3, Verge 0-2). Fouled Out_Verge. Rebounds_Iowa 34 (Ke.Murray 11), Nebraska 27 (Walker 7). Assists_Iowa 12 (Bohannon 4), Nebraska 14 (Verge 7). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Nebraska 20.
