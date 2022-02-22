No. 25 Iowa hosts Michigan State after Walker’s 26-point game

Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State visits the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes after Tyson Walker scored 26 points in Michigan State’s 79-74 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes have gone 13-3 at home. Iowa is the best team in the Big Ten with 15.2 fast break points.

The Spartans are 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Hawkeyes and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is averaging 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Gabe Brown is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.8 points. Malik Hall is shooting 45.5% and averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

