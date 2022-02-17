Trending:
No. 3 Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 9:26 pm
OREGON ST. (3-21)

Calloo 4-11 0-0 10, Taylor 3-5 1-2 8, Silva 5-13 3-4 13, Davis 3-9 3-3 9, Lucas 5-16 0-0 13, Rand 4-8 0-0 9, Alatishe 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 27-69 7-9 69.

ARIZONA (23-2)

A.Tubelis 8-14 6-6 22, Koloko 8-11 0-0 16, Kriisa 2-4 0-0 6, Terry 3-4 2-4 8, Mathurin 6-14 6-6 20, Kier 1-3 0-0 2, Larsson 0-2 0-0 0, Ballo 3-6 1-3 7, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 1-1 0-0 2, T.Tubelis 0-1 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 15-19 83.

Halftime_Arizona 44-42. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 8-22 (Lucas 3-9, Calloo 2-6, Rand 1-1, Alatishe 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Davis 0-1), Arizona 4-18 (Kriisa 2-4, Mathurin 2-6, Bal 0-1, Koloko 0-1, Terry 0-1, T.Tubelis 0-1, Kier 0-2, Larsson 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon St. 28 (Calloo 8), Arizona 40 (Koloko, Ballo 9). Assists_Oregon St. 14 (Davis 7), Arizona 26 (Kriisa 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Arizona 13. A_12,905 (14,644).

