No. 3 Auburn hosts Ole Miss after Smith’s 28-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (13-14) at Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Auburn takes on the Ole Miss Rebels after Jabari Smith scored 28 points in Auburn’s 63-62 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 14-0 at home. Auburn averages 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Rebels have gone – away from home. Ole Miss scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 80-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Walker Kessler led the Tigers with 20 points, and Tye Fagan led the Rebels with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Austin Crowley is averaging 4.6 points for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

