No. 3 Auburn visits No. 17 Tennessee following Chandler’s 23-point game

Auburn Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee faces the No. 3 Auburn Tigers after Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 80-61 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Volunteers are 14-0 in home games. Tennessee leads the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Chandler averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 13-2 in SEC play. Auburn ranks seventh in the SEC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Volunteers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jabari Smith is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Walker Kessler is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

