No. 3 Baylor 68, No. 21 Texas 61

BAYLOR (25-5)
Thamba 4-7 4-5 12, Akinjo 6-14 5-6 19, Flagler 7-14 0-0 19, Brown 4-7 3-5 13, Mayer 1-5 0-0 2, Sochan 0-4 3-4 3, Bonner 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 15-20 68.
TEXAS (21-9)
Allen 3-9 4-7 10, Bishop 6-9 1-4 13, Carr 5-12 0-0 13, Jones 3-10 0-0 6, Ramey 2-10 2-2 6, Febres 2-7 2-2 7, Askew 3-3 0-0 6, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Disu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 9-15 61.
Halftime_Texas 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 9-22 (Flagler 5-7, Brown 2-2, Akinjo 2-5, Bonner 0-2, Mayer 0-3, Sochan 0-3), Texas 4-23 (Carr 3-8, Febres 1-6, Ramey 0-2, Jones 0-7). Rebounds_Baylor 31 (Akinjo 8), Texas 34 (Bishop 11). Assists_Baylor 12 (Akinjo 7), Texas 9 (Allen 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 15, Texas 18.
