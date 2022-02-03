No. 3 NC State 68, Florida St. 48

FLORIDA ST. (10-10)

Howard 1-4 0-0 2, Myers 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 5-9 2-3 12, Jones 3-10 3-4 9, Puisis 2-4 0-0 6, Timpson 2-5 1-2 5, Baldwin 1-2 2-2 4, Bejedi 3-9 0-0 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Nicoletti 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 8-11 48

NC STATE (20-3)

Jones 3-3 0-0 8, Cunane 5-7 1-1 11, Brown-Turner 4-10 2-2 13, Crutchfield 3-5 2-2 10, Perez 3-9 2-2 11, Boyd 2-4 2-2 7, Hobby 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 1-1 0-0 2, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-2 2-4 2, Timmons 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 22-49 13-17 68

Florida St. 12 13 10 13 — 48 NC State 24 9 20 15 — 68

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-14 (Howard 0-3, Gordon 0-2, Puisis 2-4, Bejedi 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Nicoletti 0-1), NC State 11-23 (Jones 2-2, Brown-Turner 3-5, Crutchfield 2-4, Perez 3-8, Boyd 1-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1, Timmons 0-1). Assists_Florida St. 6 (Gordon 2), NC State 16 (Perez 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 30 (Bejedi 4, Myers 4, Timpson 4), NC State 37 (Cunane 6). Total Fouls_Florida St. 16, NC State 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,122.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.