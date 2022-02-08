No. 3 Purdue 84, No. 13 Illinois 68

ILLINOIS (17-5)
Cockburn 7-12 4-5 18, Frazier 1-7 0-0 2, Plummer 5-10 0-0 14, D.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Grandison 3-8 0-0 7, Curbelo 4-10 6-6 15, Melendez 3-3 1-1 8, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-1 0-0 0, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 1-3 1, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Podziemski 0-0 0-0 0, Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-15 68.
PURDUE (21-3)
Gillis 2-4 0-0 6, Edey 6-10 1-3 13, Hunter 4-7 0-0 9, Ivey 10-17 4-5 26, Stefanovic 3-10 0-0 7, Furst 1-3 2-2 5, T.Williams 2-7 6-8 10, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Morton 2-2 0-1 5, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 13-19 84.
Halftime_Illinois 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 8-26 (Plummer 4-8, Melendez 1-1, Curbelo 1-2, D.Williams 1-4, Grandison 1-6, Goode 0-1, Frazier 0-4), Purdue 9-22 (Gillis 2-4, Ivey 2-5, Furst 1-1, Morton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Stefanovic 1-6, T.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Illinois 26 (Cockburn 7), Purdue 30 (Gillis 9). Assists_Illinois 13 (Frazier 5), Purdue 16 (Ivey 6). Total Fouls_Illinois 20, Purdue 16.
