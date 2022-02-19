No. 4 Kentucky 90, No. 25 Alabama 81

ALABAMA (17-9)
Gary 1-3 0-2 3, Bediako 3-3 0-0 6, Ellis 10-16 1-1 28, Jah.Quinerly 3-10 0-0 6, Shackelford 5-15 3-3 18, Miles 1-5 0-0 2, Davison 2-7 2-2 6, Gurley 5-8 1-1 12, Holt 0-0 0-0 0, Rojas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 7-9 81.
KENTUCKY (21-5)
Brooks 7-12 3-4 18, Toppin 5-9 2-2 13, Tshiebwe 9-13 3-5 21, Grady 9-16 0-0 25, Mintz 2-9 3-4 7, Collins 1-2 4-4 6, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 15-19 90.
Halftime_Kentucky 47-46. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 14-40 (Ellis 7-11, Shackelford 5-12, Gary 1-2, Gurley 1-4, Davison 0-2, Rojas 0-2, Miles 0-3, Jah.Quinerly 0-4), Kentucky 9-14 (Grady 7-9, Brooks 1-1, Toppin 1-2, Mintz 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama 30 (Bediako, Ellis, Shackelford, Davison 5), Kentucky 36 (Tshiebwe 14). Assists_Alabama 15 (Davison 5), Kentucky 13 (Toppin, Tshiebwe, Grady 3). Total Fouls_Alabama 16, Kentucky 7.
