No. 4 Louisville 100, Syracuse 64

LOUISVILLE (21-2)

Cochran 4-6 1-1 9, Engstler 4-9 3-6 11, Hall 5-10 0-0 11, Kianna Smith 6-13 0-0 16, Van Lith 3-11 4-5 10, Dixon 8-8 2-2 18, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 3-6 0-0 7, Ahlana Smith 6-11 1-1 13, Verhulst 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 41-77 11-15 100

SYRACUSE (9-12)

Styles 2-7 0-0 5, Christianna Carr 2-12 3-3 7, Chrislyn Carr 5-11 1-2 14, Hyman 2-14 5-6 10, Murray 6-12 2-3 16, Rice 3-4 1-2 9, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Irvin 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 21-63 12-16 64

Louisville 30 20 15 35 — 100 Syracuse 17 22 11 14 — 64

3-Point Goals_Louisville 7-22 (Engstler 0-3, Hall 1-2, K.Smith 4-6, Van Lith 0-5, Robinson 1-2, A.Smith 0-2, Verhulst 1-2), Syracuse 10-26 (Styles 1-2, Christ.Carr 0-5, Chrisl.Carr 3-6, Hyman 1-3, Murray 2-6, Rice 2-2, Irvin 0-1, Walker 1-1). Assists_Louisville 23 (Engstler 6, K.Smith 6), Syracuse 12 (Chrisl.Carr 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 55 (Cochran 11), Syracuse 26 (Hyman 5, Murray 5, Styles 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Syracuse 14. Technical Fouls_Louisville Dixon 1. A_1,401.

