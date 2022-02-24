No. 4 Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 55

LOUISVILLE (24-3)
Cochran 3-7 3-6 9, Engstler 8-19 1-3 17, Hall 2-6 1-2 5, Kianna Smith 3-8 0-1 6, Van Lith 4-12 3-4 13, Dixon 3-6 1-2 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 27-67 10-19 66
PITTSBURGH (11-17)
Brown 3-9 5-6 11, Igbokwe 1-4 3-4 5, Clesca 1-7 1-2 4, Harris 3-14 2-2 8, King 5-11 1-2 11, Ezeja 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hayford 0-3 0-0 0, Strother 4-10 0-0 11, Hueston 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 19-63 12-16 55
|Louisville
|19
|12
|17
|18
|—
|66
|Pittsburgh
|13
|12
|16
|14
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Louisville 2-16 (Engstler 0-3, Hall 0-3, K.Smith 0-2, Van Lith 2-6, A.Smith 0-1, Russell 0-1), Pittsburgh 5-13 (Clesca 1-2, Harris 0-1, Strother 3-8, Hueston 1-2). Assists_Louisville 14 (Verhulst 3), Pittsburgh 13 (Harris 5). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe. Rebounds_Louisville 41 (Engstler 15), Pittsburgh 53 (King 10). Total Fouls_Louisville 12, Pittsburgh 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,344.
