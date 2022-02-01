No. 4 Louisville 69, Miami 66

LOUISVILLE (19-2)

Cochran 8-15 2-3 18, Engstler 2-10 1-2 7, Hall 4-8 0-0 10, Kianna Smith 8-13 2-2 21, Van Lith 4-8 0-0 9, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-2 2, Ahlana Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Verhulst 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 5-9 69

MIAMI (11-8)

Harden 4-12 5-6 13, Pendande 1-3 0-0 2, Erjavec 2-4 0-0 6, Marshall 4-12 1-2 11, Williams 6-7 4-6 16, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-6 0-0 9, Mbandu 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 2-5 3-3 7, Dwyer 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-51 13-17 66

Louisville 19 16 11 23 — 69 Miami 18 17 14 17 — 66

3-Point Goals_Louisville 8-20 (Cochran 0-1, Engstler 2-5, Hall 2-5, K.Smith 3-5, Van Lith 1-2, A.Smith 0-1, Verhulst 0-1), Miami 5-17 (Harden 0-2, Erjavec 2-4, Marshall 2-7, Djaldi-Tabdi 1-2, Gray 0-2). Assists_Louisville 23 (K.Smith 7), Miami 14 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 35 (Engstler 9), Miami 29 (Harden 8). Total Fouls_Louisville 16, Miami 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_N/A.

