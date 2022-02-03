No. 4 Louisville 93, Clemson 71

LOUISVILLE (20-2)

Cochran 3-7 0-0 6, Engstler 5-7 0-4 10, Hall 2-6 0-0 5, Kianna Smith 3-12 1-1 8, Van Lith 13-16 2-3 34, Dixon 6-6 0-0 12, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Ahlana Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Schetnan 1-1 0-0 2, Verhulst 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 39-67 5-10 93

CLEMSON (7-15)

Robinson 5-12 8-9 18, Hank 2-6 2-2 7, Bradford 3-7 2-2 9, Ott 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 9-13 5-6 28, Saine 0-0 0-0 0, Blackstock 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-8 1-3 3, Hipp 0-1 2-2 2, Standifer 0-1 0-0 0, Elmore 0-1 0-0 0, Inyang 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-55 20-24 71

Louisville 25 19 29 20 — 93 Clemson 16 23 15 17 — 71

3-Point Goals_Louisville 10-20 (Engstler 0-1, Hall 1-2, K.Smith 1-7, Van Lith 6-6, A.Smith 1-1, Russell 0-1, Verhulst 1-2), Clemson 7-18 (Robinson 0-2, Hank 1-4, Bradford 1-2, Ott 0-1, Washington 5-6, Gaines 0-1, Hipp 0-1, Standifer 0-1). Assists_Louisville 25 (K.Smith 8), Clemson 13 (Bradford 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 35 (Engstler 8), Clemson 31 (Hank 5). Total Fouls_Louisville 21, Clemson 10. Technical Fouls_Clemson Team 1. A_493.

