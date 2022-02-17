No. 4 NC State 92, Wake Forest 61

WAKE FOREST (13-13)
Becker 1-4 0-0 2, Morra 6-13 1-1 13, Harrison 2-4 1-2 5, Spear 4-12 2-3 11, Williams 5-12 3-4 14, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 2-2 0-0 6, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 4-8 1-2 10, Conley 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 8-12 61
NC STATE (24-3)
Jones 4-7 2-2 11, Cunane 4-5 1-2 10, Brown-Turner 6-9 1-2 15, Crutchfield 3-4 0-0 9, Perez 0-5 0-0 0, Boyd 2-4 1-2 5, Hobby 5-7 4-4 14, Hayes 0-1 0-2 0, Johnson 6-14 2-2 16, Bryant 1-3 3-4 5, Hart 1-1 1-2 3, James 0-4 0-0 0, Timmons 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 34-66 15-22 92
|Wake Forest
|13
|12
|18
|18
|—
|61
|NC State
|14
|25
|37
|16
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 5-18 (Spear 1-6, Williams 1-5, Andrews 2-2, Scruggs 1-4, Conley 0-1), NC State 9-21 (Jones 1-2, Cunane 1-1, Brown-Turner 2-4, Crutchfield 3-4, Perez 0-2, Boyd 0-1, Johnson 2-5, Bryant 0-1, James 0-1). Assists_Wake Forest 6 (Williams 3), NC State 14 (Cunane 4). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Hinds. Rebounds_Wake Forest 35 (Scruggs 6, Williams 6), NC State 34 (Boyd 7, Cunane 7). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 18, NC State 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,500.
