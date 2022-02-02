No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73

PURDUE (18-3)

Gillis 2-3 0-0 6, Edey 6-10 2-3 14, Hunter 8-11 0-0 20, Ivey 8-19 3-3 21, Stefanovic 6-9 0-0 15, Furst 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Morton 1-1 0-0 3, I.Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Newman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 6-8 88.

MINNESOTA (11-8)

Battle 8-15 2-2 21, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, Loewe 3-10 3-5 11, Stephens 3-7 0-0 7, Willis 9-14 2-3 24, Curry 1-7 1-2 3, Sutherlin 0-0 0-0 0, T.Thompson 2-4 0-0 5, Ogele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 8-12 73.

Halftime_Purdue 51-36. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 12-24 (Hunter 4-6, Stefanovic 3-6, Gillis 2-3, Ivey 2-6, Morton 1-1, I.Thompson 0-2), Minnesota 11-22 (Willis 4-7, Battle 3-5, Loewe 2-4, T.Thompson 1-2, Stephens 1-3, Curry 0-1). Rebounds_Purdue 39 (Edey 12), Minnesota 19 (Willis 5). Assists_Purdue 23 (Stefanovic 7), Minnesota 16 (Willis 10). Total Fouls_Purdue 15, Minnesota 15. A_9,975 (14,625).

