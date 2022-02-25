No. 4 Purdue takes on Michigan State after Ivey’s 25-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue visits the Michigan State Spartans after Jaden Ivey scored 25 points in Purdue’s 84-72 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 in home games. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 5.1.

The Boilermakers are 13-4 in Big Ten play. Purdue is second in the Big Ten scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 11.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoggard is averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Ivey is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.