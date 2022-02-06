No. 5 Indiana 64, Purdue 57

PURDUE (13-10)

Woltman 3-5 0-0 6, Ellis 4-9 3-3 11, Hardin 1-3 0-0 2, Layden 0-7 0-0 0, Terry 7-11 0-0 14, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 4-12 2-2 13, Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Learn 2-4 2-2 6, Totals 23-60 7-7 57

INDIANA (16-3)

Browne 2-4 0-0 4, Gulbe 4-13 2-2 11, Berger 5-14 7-8 17, Cardano-Hillary 8-16 2-5 19, Patberg 1-8 0-0 2, Moore-McNeil 4-7 1-1 11, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 12-16 64

Purdue 14 10 17 16 — 57 Indiana 17 17 18 12 — 64

3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-14 (Ellis 0-2, Hardin 0-2, Layden 0-2, Moore 3-5, Smith 1-3), Indiana 4-11 (Gulbe 1-2, Berger 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 1-1, Patberg 0-3, Moore-McNeil 2-4). Assists_Purdue 7 (Terry 5), Indiana 9 (Berger 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Smith 7, Terry 7), Indiana 40 (Moore-McNeil 10). Total Fouls_Purdue 20, Indiana 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,891.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.