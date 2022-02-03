No. 5 Indiana 80, Minnesota 70

MINNESOTA (10-13)

Micheaux 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 2-9 1-2 5, Hubbard 3-4 0-1 8, Scalia 9-20 1-1 26, Winters 2-9 4-4 9, Bagwell-Katalinich 5-7 0-0 10, Mershon 1-1 1-2 3, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 26-58 7-10 70

INDIANA (15-3)

Browne 1-1 1-2 3, Gulbe 11-15 2-2 28, Berger 5-13 9-10 19, Cardano-Hillary 4-9 4-4 14, Patberg 5-13 0-0 11, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 1-1 0-0 2, Peterson 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 28-55 17-20 80

Minnesota 21 16 17 16 — 70 Indiana 17 19 17 27 — 80

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 11-21 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 2-2, Scalia 7-12, Winters 1-5, Smith 1-1), Indiana 7-14 (Gulbe 4-4, Cardano-Hillary 2-4, Patberg 1-4, Moore-McNeil 0-1, Peterson 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Winters 3), Indiana 18 (Berger 8). Fouled Out_Minnesota Winters. Rebounds_Minnesota 27 (Winters 5), Indiana 34 (Berger 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Indiana 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

