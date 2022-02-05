No. 5 Kentucky 66, Alabama 55

KENTUCKY (18-4)

Brooks 4-9 2-4 10, Tshiebwe 4-13 2-4 10, Grady 3-5 2-3 10, Washington 6-15 2-2 15, Wheeler 0-4 0-0 0, Mintz 3-9 0-0 7, Toppin 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 2-3 6-6 10, Ware 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 14-19 66.

ALABAMA (14-9)

Gary 2-6 2-6 6, Bediako 4-4 4-4 12, Ellis 2-8 0-0 6, Jah.Quinerly 2-11 3-4 7, Shackelford 2-11 2-2 6, Davison 3-10 0-0 7, Gurley 1-6 1-2 3, Rojas 2-7 4-6 8, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 16-24 55.

Halftime_Kentucky 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-11 (Grady 2-3, Mintz 1-3, Washington 1-5), Alabama 3-30 (Ellis 2-7, Davison 1-3, Holt 0-1, Gary 0-2, Gurley 0-3, Jah.Quinerly 0-3, Rojas 0-4, Shackelford 0-7). Rebounds_Kentucky 41 (Tshiebwe 15), Alabama 42 (Bediako 8). Assists_Kentucky 13 (Wheeler 7), Alabama 10 (Jah.Quinerly 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 16, Alabama 17.

