No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70

VANDERBILT (11-9)

Millora-Brown 2-3 3-7 7, Stute 0-0 0-0 0, Chatman 0-3 0-0 0, Pippen 11-23 9-12 33, Wright 5-9 2-2 14, Mann 3-5 1-2 8, Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Robbins 0-3 0-0 0, Lawrence 1-1 0-0 3, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-23 70.

KENTUCKY (18-4)

Brooks 7-15 6-8 20, Tshiebwe 2-5 7-13 11, Grady 4-9 0-0 12, Washington 3-7 1-1 7, Wheeler 0-8 3-4 3, Mintz 6-11 5-5 21, Toppin 0-1 2-2 2, Ware 0-0 1-2 1, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 25-35 77.

Halftime_Kentucky 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 7-16 (Wright 2-3, Pippen 2-5, Lawrence 1-1, Mann 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Chatman 0-1), Kentucky 8-18 (Mintz 4-7, Grady 4-8, Wheeler 0-1, Washington 0-2). Fouled Out_Millora-Brown. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 35 (Wright 10), Kentucky 29 (Tshiebwe 17). Assists_Vanderbilt 8 (Pippen 5), Kentucky 16 (Wheeler 9). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 26, Kentucky 18.

