No. 5 Kentucky heads to South Carolina for conference showdown

Kentucky Wildcats (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (13-9, 4-6 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes South Carolina and No. 5 Kentucky meet on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks are 9-3 on their home court. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC shooting 32.1% from downtown, led by Ford Cooper Jr. shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 8-2 in SEC play. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 6.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is averaging 11.3 points for the Gamecocks. James Reese is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Oscar Tshiebwe is scoring 15.8 points per game with 15.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 7.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

