No. 5 NC State 85, Boston College 78, OT

NC STATE (22-3)
Jones 7-14 2-2 17, Cunane 5-11 2-3 12, Brown-Turner 1-6 1-2 3, Crutchfield 5-8 1-1 12, Perez 4-11 4-4 13, Boyd 2-4 2-2 6, Hobby 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 8-19 4-5 22, Totals 32-74 16-19 85
BOSTON COLLEGE (15-9)
Soule 6-17 4-7 16, VanTimmeren 4-6 0-0 10, Gakdeng 2-4 0-0 4, Garraud 3-6 0-0 7, Swartz 10-19 0-0 24, Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Dickens 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-4 0-0 8, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-66 6-9 78
|NC State
|12
|20
|18
|20
|15
|—
|85
|Boston College
|23
|12
|16
|19
|8
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_NC State 5-26 (Jones 1-5, Brown-Turner 0-3, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 1-7, Boyd 0-1, Johnson 2-7), Boston College 10-21 (VanTimmeren 2-4, Garraud 1-3, Swartz 4-7, Dickens 1-4, Ivey 2-3). Assists_NC State 16 (Brown-Turner 3, Johnson 3, Jones 3, Perez 3), Boston College 13 (Dickens 3, Garraud 3, Soule 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 46 (Jones 11), Boston College 33 (Soule 10). Total Fouls_NC State 13, Boston College 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,547.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments