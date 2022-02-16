No. 5 Purdue 70, Northwestern 64

PURDUE (22-4)
Gillis 3-5 2-3 11, Edey 6-8 2-2 14, Hunter 4-6 2-4 11, Ivey 2-12 4-5 8, Stefanovic 2-7 2-2 7, Thompson 2-4 1-3 7, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Furst 1-2 1-2 3, Morton 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-53 14-21 70.
NORTHWESTERN (12-12)
Beran 4-7 3-4 13, Nance 4-8 4-4 12, Audige 0-3 0-0 0, Buie 3-10 4-4 11, Roper 2-8 1-2 7, Greer 2-5 0-0 6, Berry 2-8 0-0 5, Young 3-8 2-2 8, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, E.Williams 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 14-16 64.
Halftime_Purdue 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-21 (Gillis 3-4, Thompson 2-3, Morton 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Stefanovic 1-5, Furst 0-1, Ivey 0-5), Northwestern 8-28 (Greer 2-2, Beran 2-3, Roper 2-7, Buie 1-5, Berry 1-6, E.Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2, Nance 0-2). Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Edey 8), Northwestern 26 (Beran 6). Assists_Purdue 18 (T.Williams 5), Northwestern 13 (Greer 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Northwestern 17.
