No. 6 Houston 73, Tulane 62

TULANE (9-9)

Cross 6-16 5-5 17, Cook 3-12 4-5 11, Forbes 3-10 4-4 11, James 3-9 1-1 7, McGee 0-3 0-0 0, Pope 4-6 4-4 14, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Days 0-0 2-4 2, Scott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 20-23 62.

HOUSTON (18-2)

Moore 5-16 1-2 12, White 9-14 0-3 21, Carlton 6-7 2-4 14, Edwards 2-11 2-3 8, Shead 3-6 0-1 7, Walker 4-9 2-2 11, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 7-15 73.

Halftime_Houston 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 4-19 (Pope 2-3, Cook 1-5, Forbes 1-7, McGee 0-1, James 0-3), Houston 8-31 (White 3-6, Edwards 2-10, Shead 1-2, Walker 1-6, Moore 1-7). Rebounds_Tulane 33 (James, Pope 8), Houston 44 (Carlton 9). Assists_Tulane 7 (Cook 3), Houston 21 (Moore, Edwards 6). Total Fouls_Tulane 16, Houston 17.

