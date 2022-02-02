No. 6 Houston hosts Tulane following Cook’s 23-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (9-9, 6-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (18-3, 7-0 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -17; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the No. 6 Houston Cougars after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 67-66 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Cougars have gone 11-0 in home games. Houston is third in the AAC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Green Wave are 6-3 in AAC play. Tulane scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Josh Carlton is shooting 60.6% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Cook is averaging 18.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Green Wave. Kevin Cross is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

