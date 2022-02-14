No. 6 Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 62

OKLAHOMA ST. (12-12)
Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Cisse 4-5 0-0 8, Anderson 5-15 4-6 15, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 5-12 1-2 11, B.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Ke.Boone 2-7 0-0 5, Ka.Boone 3-7 2-2 8, Moncrieffe 2-2 0-2 4, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 9-14 62.
KANSAS (21-4)
McCormack 4-10 4-4 12, Wilson 4-11 2-3 11, Agbaji 5-12 9-10 20, Braun 5-13 4-6 16, D.Harris 5-9 0-0 12, Yesufu 1-4 0-2 3, Clemence 1-3 0-2 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 19-27 76.
Halftime_Kansas 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 3-17 (B.Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Ke.Boone 1-5, Walker 0-1, Newton 0-2, Thompson 0-3), Kansas 7-28 (D.Harris 2-5, Braun 2-7, Wilson 1-3, Yesufu 1-4, Agbaji 1-6, Clemence 0-1, Jankovich 0-1, Teahan 0-1). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 36 (Cisse 11), Kansas 39 (McCormack 12). Assists_Oklahoma St. 10 (Anderson 4), Kansas 16 (D.Harris 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 20, Kansas 14.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments