No. 6 Kentucky 71, LSU 66

LSU (19-8)
Days 4-15 0-0 10, Wilkinson 2-2 0-0 6, Reid 2-2 1-3 5, Murray 1-5 0-0 3, Pinson 6-20 12-13 26, Gaines 4-6 2-2 11, Eason 2-7 0-0 5, Fudge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 15-18 66.
KENTUCKY (23-5)
Brooks 2-5 2-2 6, Toppin 2-7 3-4 8, Tshiebwe 5-7 7-11 17, Grady 5-13 3-3 13, Mintz 4-10 4-4 13, Hopkins 5-6 3-6 13, Ware 0-0 1-2 1, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 23-32 71.
Halftime_LSU 31-23. 3-Point Goals_LSU 9-26 (Wilkinson 2-2, Pinson 2-7, Days 2-10, Eason 1-1, Gaines 1-3, Murray 1-3), Kentucky 2-12 (Toppin 1-2, Mintz 1-4, Hopkins 0-1, Grady 0-5). Fouled Out_Reid, Murray, Eason. Rebounds_LSU 18 (Days 8), Kentucky 32 (Tshiebwe 16). Assists_LSU 12 (Pinson 8), Kentucky 3 (Grady 3). Total Fouls_LSU 25, Kentucky 14.
