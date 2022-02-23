Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 6 Kentucky 71, LSU 66

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 11:34 pm
< a min read
      

LSU (19-8)

Days 4-15 0-0 10, Wilkinson 2-2 0-0 6, Reid 2-2 1-3 5, Murray 1-5 0-0 3, Pinson 6-20 12-13 26, Gaines 4-6 2-2 11, Eason 2-7 0-0 5, Fudge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 15-18 66.

KENTUCKY (23-5)

Brooks 2-5 2-2 6, Toppin 2-7 3-4 8, Tshiebwe 5-7 7-11 17, Grady 5-13 3-3 13, Mintz 4-10 4-4 13, Hopkins 5-6 3-6 13, Ware 0-0 1-2 1, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 23-32 71.

Halftime_LSU 31-23. 3-Point Goals_LSU 9-26 (Wilkinson 2-2, Pinson 2-7, Days 2-10, Eason 1-1, Gaines 1-3, Murray 1-3), Kentucky 2-12 (Toppin 1-2, Mintz 1-4, Hopkins 0-1, Grady 0-5). Fouled Out_Reid, Murray, Eason. Rebounds_LSU 18 (Days 8), Kentucky 32 (Tshiebwe 16). Assists_LSU 12 (Pinson 8), Kentucky 3 (Grady 3). Total Fouls_LSU 25, Kentucky 14.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!