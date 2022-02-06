No. 6 Michigan 98, No. 21 Iowa 90

IOWA (15-6)

Czinano 5-8 3-3 13, Clark 14-29 12-14 46, Feuerbach 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 3-11 4-6 11, Taiwo 2-6 0-0 6, Affolter 2-4 2-2 7, O’Grady 3-5 1-1 7, Totals 29-67 22-26 90

MICHIGAN (20-2)

Hillmon 9-15 8-10 26, Kiser 4-8 1-2 10, Nolan 5-7 3-4 17, Phelia 9-16 6-8 24, Rauch 2-9 1-2 6, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Dilk 1-4 5-6 7, Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 34-64 24-32 98

Iowa 15 21 18 36 — 90 Michigan 25 23 22 28 — 98

3-Point Goals_Iowa 10-26 (Clark 6-13, Feuerbach 0-2, Martin 1-5, Taiwo 2-4, Affolter 1-2), Michigan 6-16 (Kiser 1-2, Nolan 4-6, Phelia 0-2, Rauch 1-5, Dilk 0-1). Assists_Iowa 12 (Clark 10), Michigan 19 (Rauch 7). Fouled Out_Iowa Czinano, Affolter, Michigan Kiser. Rebounds_Iowa 27 (Affolter 6, Martin 6), Michigan 44 (Hillmon 10). Total Fouls_Iowa 25, Michigan 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,827.

