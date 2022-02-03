No. 7 Arizona 76, No. 3 UCLA 66

UCLA (16-2)

Riley 3-10 4-6 10, Bernard 6-15 2-4 15, Campbell 4-14 0-1 9, Juzang 6-15 0-0 12, Jaquez 6-12 1-1 13, Singleton 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 7-12 66.

ARIZONA (18-2)

A.Tubelis 6-9 2-2 14, Koloko 1-3 4-7 6, Kriisa 4-14 5-6 16, Terry 4-6 0-0 10, Mathurin 4-8 2-4 11, Ballo 1-3 2-5 4, Larsson 3-5 5-6 12, Kier 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-50 20-30 76.

Halftime_Arizona 42-30. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 3-14 (Singleton 1-2, Bernard 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Jaquez 0-1, Juzang 0-4), Arizona 8-22 (Kriisa 3-10, Terry 2-4, Kier 1-2, Larsson 1-3, Mathurin 1-3). Fouled Out_Campbell. Rebounds_UCLA 34 (Riley 8), Arizona 44 (Terry 9). Assists_UCLA 12 (Campbell, Jaquez 5), Arizona 18 (Terry 7). Total Fouls_UCLA 23, Arizona 16.

