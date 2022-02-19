No. 7 Baylor 72, TCU 62

TCU (16-8)
Miller 8-14 0-0 16, O’Bannon 0-3 1-2 1, Lampkin 1-1 1-2 3, Baugh 4-10 0-0 9, Miles 6-17 0-1 13, Peavy 6-9 4-5 16, Cork 2-3 0-1 4, Farabello 0-1 0-0 0, Coles 0-2 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 6-11 62.
BAYLOR (22-5)
Thamba 3-5 4-8 10, Akinjo 4-15 3-4 11, Bonner 0-1 5-6 5, Brown 5-11 3-4 13, Mayer 6-10 2-2 16, Sochan 6-9 5-5 17, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 22-29 72.
Halftime_Baylor 33-23. 3-Point Goals_TCU 2-11 (Baugh 1-3, Miles 1-6, Farabello 0-1, O’Bannon 0-1), Baylor 2-11 (Mayer 2-5, Bonner 0-1, Brown 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Akinjo 0-3). Rebounds_TCU 30 (Miller 7), Baylor 26 (Thamba 8). Assists_TCU 18 (Baugh 5), Baylor 17 (Akinjo 8). Total Fouls_TCU 19, Baylor 12.
