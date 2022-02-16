No. 7 Baylor 80, TCU 55

TCU (6-16)
Adika 3-7 0-0 8, Berry 2-8 0-0 5, Mokwuah 3-4 0-0 6, Heard 7-19 1-4 18, Manumaleuga 0-3 0-0 0, Yummy Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Patricia Morris 0-0 2-2 2, Diggs 1-3 0-2 2, Germond 1-1 1-2 4, Holmes 2-4 2-6 7, Bradley 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 20-53 7-18 55
BAYLOR (20-5)
Smith 10-18 0-2 20, Egbo 9-13 4-4 22, Andrews 3-9 0-0 8, Asberry 4-13 0-0 11, Lewis 4-8 4-4 14, Bickle 1-3 0-0 2, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Gillispie 0-1 0-0 0, Katramados 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 32-67 8-10 80
|TCU
|19
|11
|17
|8
|—
|55
|Baylor
|18
|15
|26
|21
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_TCU 8-23 (Adika 2-6, Berry 1-6, Heard 3-4, Manumaleuga 0-3, Germond 1-1, Holmes 1-3), Baylor 8-26 (Andrews 2-6, Asberry 3-12, Lewis 2-5, Bickle 0-1, Katramados 1-2). Assists_TCU 13 (Berry 3, Manumaleuga 3), Baylor 26 (Andrews 9). Fouled Out_TCU Adika. Rebounds_TCU 37 (Berry 8), Baylor 38 (Egbo 13). Total Fouls_TCU 13, Baylor 14. Technical Fouls_Baylor Egbo 1. A_4,660.
