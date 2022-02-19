Trending:
No. 7 Baylor plays TCU, looks for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:22 am
TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-5, 9-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bears play TCU.

The Bears are 12-2 on their home court. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 5-6 in conference games. TCU ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 29.8% from deep. Souleymane Doumbia paces the Horned Frogs shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won 76-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 22 points, and Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Akinjo is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Miles is averaging 14.8 points and four assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

