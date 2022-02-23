No. 7 Duke 65, Virginia 61

DUKE (24-4)
Banchero 2-13 4-6 8, Griffin 4-11 2-2 13, Moore 1-3 2-3 4, Williams 4-5 0-1 8, Keels 5-8 2-5 13, Roach 6-7 0-0 15, John 2-3 0-0 4, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 10-17 65.
VIRGINIA (17-11)
Gardner 7-15 2-4 16, Caffaro 0-5 0-0 0, Beekman 4-9 2-2 11, Clark 9-15 1-2 25, Franklin 3-9 0-0 7, Shedrick 1-1 0-0 2, Stattmann 0-0 0-0 0, Poindexter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 5-8 61.
Halftime_Duke 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Duke 7-17 (Roach 3-3, Griffin 3-7, Keels 1-4, Banchero 0-3), Virginia 8-20 (Clark 6-11, Franklin 1-3, Beekman 1-4, Gardner 0-1, Poindexter 0-1). Rebounds_Duke 31 (Williams 10), Virginia 30 (Beekman 7). Assists_Duke 9 (Banchero 5), Virginia 16 (Clark 7). Total Fouls_Duke 10, Virginia 13. A_14,629 (14,593).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.