No. 7 Duke 82, Clemson 64

DUKE (19-4)
Banchero 5-15 4-5 15, Griffin 4-7 0-0 12, Moore 3-9 1-2 8, Williams 8-8 0-0 16, Roach 1-5 2-2 4, Keels 9-13 4-6 25, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, John 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 11-15 82.
CLEMSON (12-12)
Hall 6-15 4-5 17, Schieffelin 1-3 3-4 5, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Dawes 1-7 4-5 7, Hunter 5-8 2-2 13, Bohannon 5-7 2-4 13, Hemenway 1-5 0-1 3, Honor 1-7 0-0 2, Middlebrooks 2-3 0-0 4, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, J.Nauseef 0-1 0-0 0, D.Nauseef 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-21 64.
Halftime_Duke 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Duke 9-22 (Griffin 4-5, Keels 3-6, Moore 1-2, Banchero 1-4, John 0-1, Jones 0-2, Roach 0-2), Clemson 5-18 (Bohannon 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Hall 1-3, Dawes 1-4, Hemenway 1-4, Honor 0-1, J.Nauseef 0-1, Schieffelin 0-2). Rebounds_Duke 41 (Keels 11), Clemson 32 (Schieffelin 10). Assists_Duke 16 (Moore 8), Clemson 13 (Dawes 4). Total Fouls_Duke 18, Clemson 14.
