No. 7 Duke plays Boston College following Keels’ 25-point showing

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Duke Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 4-8 ACC)

, ; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -13; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke visits the Boston College Eagles after Trevor Keels scored 25 points in Duke’s 82-64 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Boston College has a 6-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Blue Devils are 10-3 in conference games. Duke is 16-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

