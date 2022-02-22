No. 7 Duke visits Virginia after Gardner’s 23-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Jayden Gardner scored 23 points in Virginia’s 74-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 10-4 on their home court. Virginia scores 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 13-3 in conference games. Duke is the top team in the ACC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Mark Williams averaging 8.7.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 8. Gardner scored 17 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

AJ Griffin is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 9.9 points. Paolo Banchero is averaging 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

