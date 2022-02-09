No. 7 Indiana 93, Illinois 61

INDIANA (17-3)
Browne 3-4 0-0 6, Gulbe 5-10 7-8 18, Berger 6-8 1-2 13, Cardano-Hillary 2-6 2-2 7, Patberg 9-15 4-5 26, Wisne 0-1 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 4-7 0-0 9, Waggoner 1-1 1-2 3, Peterson 4-7 0-1 11, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-59 15-20 93
ILLINOIS (6-13)
Bostic 3-4 0-0 6, Anastasieska 1-3 0-0 3, Nye 3-6 2-5 9, Oden 4-6 5-5 13, Peebles 0-6 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 1-2 1, Lopes 3-6 1-2 7, Rubin 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-9 4-4 8, McKenzie 6-12 2-2 14, Amusan 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 15-20 61
|Indiana
|28
|26
|19
|20
|—
|93
|Illinois
|8
|16
|15
|22
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-22 (Gulbe 1-3, Cardano-Hillary 1-3, Patberg 4-9, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Peterson 3-4), Illinois 2-9 (Anastasieska 1-2, Nye 1-3, Peebles 0-2, Brown 0-1, Amusan 0-1). Assists_Indiana 20 (Berger 7), Illinois 7 (Lopes 2, Oden 2). Fouled Out_Indiana Browne. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Berger 8), Illinois 25 (Bostic 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Illinois 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,198.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments